Staff and residents celebrate decade-long service of Aylesbury care home in sweet style

Staff and residents at an Aylesbury care home celebrated its decade anniversary in sweet style with cake and a singalong courtesy of a special guest.

Fremantle Court Care Home held its 10-year birthday party on Wednesday (March 27) and invited Aylesbury mayor Councillor Steven Lambert to join the festivities.

Guests were treated to a special show from local and famous singer Jan Robinson of 60s band Marmalade fame.

Everyone sang along and danced, especially to Jan’s famous chart hitting anthem Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da.

Community partners, family and friends joined the residents to mark the long service of care workers with lunch and the cutting of an anniversary cake.

Manager Claire Watson said: “We are so pleased to share these celebrations with the whole community. Fremantle Court has been ‘home’ to so many families and we join hands today as one big family. We are grateful to Councillor Steven Lambert for joining us as I know his gold chain and regalia is so admired and respected by all. The residents love trying it on. My whole team take great pride in caring for our residents whose care needs can be simple through to nursing and dementia. We look forward to serving the community for decades to come.”

Resident Alan Bann, who has MS, was among the first to move in a decade ago. He said: “I love the summer months and spending time in the garden and catching the rays. I’m still quite young but over the years have formed friendships with residents and staff. Long may this continue.”

