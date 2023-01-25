Spread the love of friendship this Valentine’s Day says Buckingham friendship group

While most people’s thoughts turn to romance on Valentine’s Day, a Buckingham-based group is inviting people to come on a friendship date instead.

Grenville Oddfellows, a non-profit friendship group that hosts regular social events, says romance is great, but it’s not the only way to make you feel more energised and valued.

Advertisement

When it comes to feeling loved and emotionally supported, forging strong friendships can help us to feel more fulfilled and satisfied with life.

Grenville Oddfellows members out to lunch at the Flight Deck Café at Turweston Aerodrome in October

To help spread the love and give local people the chance to experience the friendship feelgood factor this February, the Oddfellows are hosting a number of fun social events. These include a Wear it, Beat it, British Heart Foundation auction, where members are asked to wear something red and donate £1 to BHF, and also to bring something red to be auctioned for the charity. This year’s BHF fundraiser is on February 6 at Buckingham Library, where the group meets on the first Monday of each month.

Branch secretary Doreen Sams said: “Valentine’s Day always tends to focus on romance and grand gestures, but it is important to remember that love comes in many forms and is needed for more than just one day of the year.

Advertisement

“Friendships can be just as rewarding as romantic relationships and can support good mental health and wellbeing. It’s why we are always so passionate about championing the vast benefits that accompany spending time with good friends.

“As well as providing us with social experiences that lift our spirits, friendships offer a vital support network for when times get tough, prevent loneliness, and perhaps most importantly, help individuals recognise their own self-worth.

Advertisement

“We also appreciate that, if you’ve lost someone close, Valentine’s Day can be a difficult time of year. We say, come and have a lovely time with us at one of our meet-ups. A warm welcome is always waiting.”

Grenville Oddfellows has more than 80 local members, mainly older adults. It meets regularly for social get-togethers and offers support and advice when members need it.

Advertisement

Diane Jones, from Farthinghoe, who has been a member for 18 years, said: “Our branch is lively, fun and very social and you always have something to look forward to. You leave feeling great after having had a lovely time together, and you know you’ve also helped another member feel better about themselves too. You feel valued and it’s wonderful.

“I’d encourage everyone to come and give our next event a go – you can never have enough friends.”

Advertisement

Also coming up in February are the Oddfellows’ monthly Jigsaw Bring, Buy and Swap fundraising event at Buckingham Library on the first Tuesday of the month, the monthly drop-in lunch at Buckingham Garden Centre and a visit to a Snowdrop Open Day at Thenford Arboretum.

To find out more about Grenville Oddfellows, or other upcoming events, call Doreen on 07818 078106 or contact her by email.

Advertisement