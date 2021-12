So many people enjoyed our recent feature looking back at the much-loved Buckingham Pre-school Playgroup, that we decided to delve into our archives to find some more lovely pictures to share.

The pre-school playgroup closed its doors in October after 54 years serving the community of Buckingham.

See if you can spot your family and friends in these lovely old photographs from our archive, which record some of the pre-school playgroup's events and highlights.

1. Buckingham Pre-school Playgroup Ugly Bugs Ball 2006 Photo Sales

2. Buckingham Pre-school Playgroup Nativity 2014 Photo Sales

3. Buckingham Pre-school Playgroup Celebrating a good Ofsted report in 2009 Photo Sales

4. Buckingham Pre-school Playgroup Nativity 2012 Photo Sales