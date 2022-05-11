Sporting fun for local schoolchildren as Queen's Baton Relay comes to Aylesbury

The Queen's Baton

Birmingham 2022 is hosting the 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay – a journey which brings together and celebrates communities across the Commonwealth during the build-up to the Games.

The Queen’s Baton Relay is set to travel the length and breadth of England for a total of 29 days, before culminating at the Opening Ceremony for Birmingham 2022 on July 28.

Kicking off on Thursday, June 2, the Baton will spend four days in London, coinciding with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will then resume the international journey and return to England on Monday, July 4, to start a 25-day tour of the regions.

Buckinghamshire will officially welcome the Baton on Wednesday, July 6.

During its time in Bucks, the Queen’s Baton Relay will visit Stoke Mandeville Stadium, with a range of sports activities for children of all abilities from neighbouring schools.

Members of the public are encouraged to get involved with the celebrations and embrace the arrival of the Baton, taking the opportunity to experience the buzz of Birmingham 2022 in their community.

The Birmingham 2022 website will be updated over the coming months, with detail on the events and where to line the route.

Clive Harriss, Bucks Council’s cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: “We’re delighted and honoured to have been selected to welcome the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay to Buckinghamshire.

"As a county, we have a rich history of inclusive sports and welcome the opportunity to host the Queen’s Baton as it continues its journey across the Commonwealth, which feels even more momentous in this Platinum Jubilee year.”

Martin McElhatton, chief executive of WheelPower, which is hosting the event at Stoke Mandeville Stadium said: “To be able to host the Baton at the birthplace of the Paralympic Movement and promote all-ability sports is a great honour in the lead-up to the Commonwealth Games 2022.

"The Stadium offers the perfect place to welcome the Queen’s Baton Relay – building on the tradition that celebrates, connects and excites communities across the Commonwealth in the build-up to the Games.