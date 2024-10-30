Among the events and activities were performances by Belladonna The Witch and her pet fly Aristotle the Bluebottle.

Adults and children were wowed by the pair’s tricks including The Diabolos of Doom, Raise the Lazy Ghost and The Giant Finger Chopper.

Families also had the chance to meet weird and wonderful characters including dancing witches duo The Miss Fortune Sisters, stiltwalking Cruella De Vil and Bride of Dracula and an acrobatic Halloween cat.

There was also the chance to create something spooky, with craft activities allowing children to design bats, ghosts and much more.

Here is a selection of pictures from this spooky event.

If you are doing something special for Halloween please share photos of your creepiness and creativity for the big day with us by emailing [email protected].

Cruella de Vil and Bride of Dracula with young visitors in Friars Square

There were some spooky costumes on display in the audience at yesterday's half-term event

Belladonna The Witch and her pet Aristotle The Bluebottle were among the visitors to Friars Square Shopping Centre

Belladonna and Aristotle entertain the audience with some spectacular tricks