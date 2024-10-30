The Miss Fortune Sisters meet a visitor to the half-term eventplaceholder image
The Miss Fortune Sisters meet a visitor to the half-term event

Spooky goings-on in Aylesbury as Friars Square hosts half-term Halloween fun

By Neil Shefferd
Published 30th Oct 2024, 15:49 BST
Updated 30th Oct 2024, 15:50 BST
There were some spooky goings-on in Aylesbury as Friars Square Shopping Centre hosted half-term fun for children with a Halloween theme.

Among the events and activities were performances by Belladonna The Witch and her pet fly Aristotle the Bluebottle.

Adults and children were wowed by the pair’s tricks including The Diabolos of Doom, Raise the Lazy Ghost and The Giant Finger Chopper.

Families also had the chance to meet weird and wonderful characters including dancing witches duo The Miss Fortune Sisters, stiltwalking Cruella De Vil and Bride of Dracula and an acrobatic Halloween cat.

There was also the chance to create something spooky, with craft activities allowing children to design bats, ghosts and much more.

Here is a selection of pictures from this spooky event.

If you are doing something special for Halloween please share photos of your creepiness and creativity for the big day with us by emailing [email protected].

Cruella de Vil and Bride of Dracula with young visitors in Friars Square

1. Friars Square Halloween pic two.jpg

Cruella de Vil and Bride of Dracula with young visitors in Friars Square Photo: Derek Pelling

Photo Sales
There were some spooky costumes on display in the audience at yesterday's half-term event

2. Friars Square Halloween pic three.jpg

There were some spooky costumes on display in the audience at yesterday's half-term event Photo: Friars Square Shopping Centre

Photo Sales
Belladonna The Witch and her pet Aristotle The Bluebottle were among the visitors to Friars Square Shopping Centre

3. Friars Square Halloween pic four.jpg

Belladonna The Witch and her pet Aristotle The Bluebottle were among the visitors to Friars Square Shopping Centre Photo: Friars Square Shopping Centre

Photo Sales
Belladonna and Aristotle entertain the audience with some spectacular tricks

4. Friars Square Halloween pic five.jpg

Belladonna and Aristotle entertain the audience with some spectacular tricks Photo: Derek Pelling

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Aylesbury
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice