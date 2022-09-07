Sponsorship deal delights Aylesbury Vale village cricket club

The firm is currently building the St Michael’s Park development, just down the road from the cricket ground on Soulbury Road, Stewkley

The sponsorship, which began in August, will go towards new branded kits for the first team, who play every Saturday at the ground and are currently sitting in the Top 3 of Division 4.

The housebuilder also donated money towards Recfest, a music festival at the ground which took place last month to raise money for the upkeep and improvement of the Recreation Ground.

Stewkley Vicarage Cricket Club 1st Team

Founded in 1882, Stewkley Vicarage Cricket Club has played a longstanding role in the community, and continues to welcome cricketers new and experienced, providing coaching and teams for all age groups, from Under 7s to seniors.

Club chairman Alan Hardings said: “Support from sponsors like Dandara is vital in sustaining the club. Its sponsorship will help us to make improvements to the ground and maintain the operation of the club, whilst also ensuring the team look smart.

"We are extremely grateful and want to thank Dandara for its contribution.”

Rachel Pepper, head of sales at Dandara Northern Counties, said: “Stewkley Vicarage Cricket Club plays a vital role in the community, and we were more than happy to show our support through sponsoring the first team’s new kits.

The new kit