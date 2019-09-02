Spicy goings on at Waddesdon Manor for the Chilli Festival - can you spot yourself in your photo gallery?
Thousands of you spiced up your life at the weekend for the Waddesdon Manor Chilli Fest 2019. Can you spot yourself in our picture gallery?
1. The Osmond family in the frame - Pat and Wanda with children Zosia (3) and Iza (2)
2. Grabbing at bite to eat from a range of delicious food stalls at the chilli festival
3. A range of fun musicians brought the event to life throughout the two day event
4. Looking for a spicy bite to eat at the festival
