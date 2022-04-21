Spectacular six-bedroom Winslow home in a converted chapel goes on sale

Offers over £1,250,000 are invited for Chapel House, in Horn Street, which is newly listed for sale on Zoopla.

The six-bedroom property is a former Congregational church, built in the 19thcentury.

Right in the heart of Winslow, the property, which is not listed, spans over 4,400sq ft, with stunning mullioned windows in the Gothick style.

Accommodation includes an outstanding open-plan kitchen with dining and sitting areas, a snug, a home office, five bedrooms, including one with en-suite, a family bathroom, a guest shower room, a tower with a large games room and a top floor studio/bedroom six.With lovely courtyard gardens, estate agents Fine & Country Birmingham say this home must be viewed to be appreciated.

1. Property of the Week Making an entrance Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2. mcbhnews-21-04-22-horn street winslow property pap-centupload (6).jpg The snug Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3. Property of the Week The beautiful kitchen Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4. Property of the Week The master bedroom Photo: supplied Photo Sales