Spectacular entertainment on offer at free bonfire and fireworks event in Buckingham

Families can enjoy a spectacular evening of bonfire, fireworks and entertainment free of charge in Buckingham on Saturday, November 5.

Buckingham Town Council’s annual Bonfire & Firework event will be taking place in the paddock in Bourton Park.

The evening starts at 6pm with an ambient LED performance by fire and glow entertainer Cassia Chloe, which will be followed by a spectacular firework display by Titanium Fireworks at 7pm.

Town councillor Andy Mahi will again lead the torchlight procession with the mayor to light the bonfire, and there will be an additional fire cirque performance from Cassia Chloe.

Fairground games will include a coconut shy courtesy of Aylesbury Rodeo Hire, or there’s a chance have your face painted courtesy of George Grenville Academy PTA.

Food vendors will include Tribal Chilli who will be serving pizza, J & L Snacks with burgers, hotdogs and doughnuts, plus sweets, toffee apples and candy floss, and Silverstone Brewery is providing a licensed mobile bar.

Town councillor Robin Stuchbury, who chairs the Town Centre & Events Committee, said: “Buckingham Town Council’s Events Committee are looking forward to putting on the fireworks again this year. This is a great and popular community event.

"Originally, the event was organised to allow people to attend a safely managed public event, saving families from purchasing fireworks, which will be particularly important this year due to the rising cost of living.”