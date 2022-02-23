Specialist gardening workshop launched for youngsters in Aylesbury

A specialist gardening workshop has been launched in Aylesbury aimed at teaching youngsters about cultivation.

It has been set up by garden centre retailer, Dobbies, and is scheduled to take place on Sunday 6 March at its Aylesbury store.

Called, the Little Seedlings Club, Aylesbury's event will be the first one held anywhere in the country.

© UNP) of Dobbies’ Little Seedlings Ambassador Leon Bagley

Aimed at children aged between four and 10, the workshop is seen as a great way to introduce youngsters to the world of gardening.

These workshops will become a monthly fixture at Dobbies stores, with a focus on different plants, and wildlife and the environment, through fun-filled activities.

March's session will focus on ne of the most popular fruits in the world, the strawberry, specifically its history and importance to our ecosystem.

Dobbies promises that youngsters who attend the activity will become strawberry experts, learning how to grow this marvellous fruit, how to nurture and look after their plants, and top tips for selecting the best crop.

Dobbies will also introduce children to the different ways they can use their delicious homegrown produce in the food and drink they enjoy at home.

A Dobbies spokesman said: "This workshop has sustainability at its core and will highlight the key benefits of using peat-free compost and safer pest control products.

"Growing your own heavily reduces your carbon footprint, packaging waste, food waste and eliminates the need for harmful chemical fertilisers – a brilliant way to support your body, mind and the planet."

Dobbies advises an advance booking is required to attend the upcoming session, but the event is free.

More information on the workshop is available on the garden centre's website here.

Sarah Murray, partnership and events manager said: “We’re looking forward to launching the Little Seedlings Club in our Aylesbury store this March.