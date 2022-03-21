Special Stand With Ukraine comedy event comes to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

A special comedy evening raising funds to support Ukrainians is coming to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre next month.

At Stand With Ukraine, a host of top-class comedians perform stand-up sets with all the proceeds going towards those suffering from Russia's invasion.

All the profits from the event will go straight to the Disaster Emergency Committees' Ukraine Appeal.

Next month's Stand With UKraine line-up

Money brought in from a night of laughs will go towards food, water, shelter and medical assistance to those fleeing the conflict.

The event kicks off at 7:30pm on 14 April and is filled with comedians that have toured the country to great success and appeared on our small screens.

All the comedians performing at next month's one off show have waived their fees.

You may have seen next month's performers in megahits such as: After Life, Live At The Apollo, Have I Got News For You and Eastenders.

Terry Alderton is one of the comedians waiving their fee for the special event

Comedy veteran, Hal Cruttenden, is on the bill, alongside Ricky Grover fresh from his role as Micky the Gypsy in the most recent series of After Life.

Terry Alderton and Ninia Benjamin two of the most in-demand comedians in the country, who both boast a wealth of television experience, also make the specially-organised line-up.

Organiser Mark Rann said “The more I see the images of people suffering in Ukraine, the more I want to help.

"As a comedy promoter I thought the best way for me to do that was to do what I do best and put on a comedy show with a stella line-up.”

Tickets are £25, with an additional booking fee.

Organiser Toby Friedner said “While you might not be able to drive to Poland to drop off supplies or provide a home to a Ukrainian family, you can buy a ticket to Stand With Ukraine and do your bit to help. Thank you.”