Special safety summit announced to help cut deaths on the roads in Milton Keynes and Bucks

A Road Safety Summit has been announced to help set a new strategy to cut road deaths in MK, Bucks and across Thames Valley.

It will be held in May, bringing together highways authorities, roads policing and road users

Announcing the Road Safety Summit, Matthew Barber, Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley, said: “Every death on our roads is a tragedy. A life lost. A family broken. We are all road users in one form or another, and the safety of everyone matters. From HGV drivers to the most vulnerable road users, we should all expect to arrive at our destination safely.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police accident sign

“Thames Valley has a vast network of roads, from smart motorways to the smallest of country lanes, and the purpose of the Road Safety Summit is to begin to set a new strategy for cutting road deaths across Milton Keynes, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, and Oxfordshire.”

The Summit will bring together local councils, Highways England, Thames Valley Police as well as groups representing a variety of road users.

He added: “As PCC, I want to challenge the police to ensure that they are doing all they can to keep our roads safe, but there is also a huge amount for other partners to do.

"All too often the debate is polarised into drivers versus cyclists. I want to go beyond that. To understand the inherent vulnerability of cyclists, pedestrians and horse riders on our roads, whilst also recognising the very real dangers to motorists and motorcyclists on our roads.”

A Road Safety Summit has been announced by Matthew Barber, Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley