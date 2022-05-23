Special guests announced for McFly's upcoming show at Waddesdon Manor

The Feeling will be supporting the noughties pop sensations when they perform at Waddesdon Manor on 3 July.

In 2006, The Feeling were the most played act on UK radio, building off the success of their earworm, ‘Fill My Little World’.

The Feeling’s best-known track reached number three in the UK’s official charts.

McFly

Other hit tracks from the Twelve Stops and Home album, helped establish the Sussex guitar act, as one of the most successful UK bands of the late noughties.

Five albums later and an award-winning musical to frontman Dan’s name, the band recently released their brand new record Loss. Hope. Love.

The Feeling

They will be supporting pop royalty in McFly, the band has seven UK number-one singles, six top 10 albums, seven arena tours and 10 million records sold worldwide.

Among the best-known of the group’s many hits are ‘Five Colours in Her Hair’, ‘All About You’, and ‘Star Girl’.

During the pandemic in 2020, McFly wrote, recorded, promoted and released their sixth album ‘Young Dumb Thrills’ throughout 2020 despite all obstacles.

Performances on Graham Norton, Britain’s Got Talent and Ant & Dec, as well as A List records across Radio 2, saw Young Dumb Thrills enter the chart at #2, second only to the biggest selling album of the year from AC/DC.