Son of university's first vice-chancellor gives public lecture in Buckingham

Michael Beloff KC, the son of founding vice-chancellor Max Beloff, is giving a Masterclass Law Lecture at 5.30pm on Wednesday, October 12, in the Vinson Building in Hunter Street.

The title of the talk, which is open to all to attend, is ‘The Bar's cab rank rule. What is its use in today's world?’

The ‘cab rank rule’ means a barrister must take a case that is within their knowledge and expertise provided they are free to do so, no matter how unpalatable the case.

Michael Beloff KC

University of Buckingham vice-chancellor James Tooley said: "This is a very interesting subject which will spark much debate. It will be of interest to local residents as well as students. Do come along."

Michael Beloff's father, the historian and peer Max Beloff, was vice-chancellor of the University of Buckingham from just before it opened in 1974 to 1979.

Michael was called to the bar in November 1967 and became a Queen’s Counsel in 1981. He is a former President of Trinity College, Oxford, Treasurer of Gray’s Inn, and Senior Ordinary Appeal Judge in Jersey and Guernsey.

He made his final appearance before the English Courts in November 2018. The Lord Justice presiding commented that “it has been not merely an honour, but also a pleasure to be addressed by you in your last case”, while the opposing counsel added “on behalf of the Bar, that Mr Beloff is one of the very most highly regarded members of our profession, and not only for his erudition, but also for his charm and kindness”.

Advertisement

This was reported in a Times Law Diary piece, which closed with “his international career with the Court of Arbitration for Sport will continue. Finished? I suspect that he has hardly begun.”