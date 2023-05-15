Some residents object to construction of 15m 5G mast on highly-populated street in Aylesbury

Residents on an Aylesbury estate have objected to newly submitted plans to construct a 15-metre mast on a highly populated street.

CK Hutchison Networks Limited has requested permission to build a 15-metre pole and additional equipment cabinets in Long Meadow, Bedgrove.

This scheme is linked to the Government initiative to improve internet speeds in rural parts of the UK.

The mast will be 15-metres tall, (image used for illustrative purposes)

However, over a dozen residents have objected, labelling the mast as “intrusive”. People can view the application on Bucks Council's planning portal here.

Among the key objections raised are the green space that will be lost if the structure is built, the size of the pole which one resident said: “completely spoils” the area’s aesthetic.

One citizen contacted The Bucks Herald stating the mast would be only six metres from her home.

Bucks Council’s highways team and Aylesbury Town Council has okayed the project, but an Environmental Health spokesman called for the project to be suspended until further information is available.

The proposed location for the mast

The spokesman said: “I am not able to establish if the proposed installation of the monopole and associated equipment emits noise that may have a detrimental impact on the local amenity.”

CK Hutchison Networks Limited states it held a two-week consultation period which outlined to importance of not affecting visual amenity to adjoining residential properties.

The company’s plans have been amended following earlier consolations with members of the Bedgrove community. CK Hutchison Networks Limited believes new plans minimise the visual impact the near 50-foot mast will have on the area’s overall aesthetic.

A company spokesman said: “The very nature of installing new 5G mast infrastructure within such an urban setting requires a highly considered balance between the need to extend practical coverage reach with that of increasing risk of visual amenity intrusion. In this location, existing mast sites are not capable of supporting additional equipment compliment to extend coverage reach across the target area and prospective ‘in-fill’ mast sites are extremely limited.

