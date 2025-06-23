Some giant news for you - dame announced for this year’s Waterside Theatre pantomime
Craig, who is celebrating his 20th year of playing dames is starring as Dame Trott in the Waterside’s run of Jack and the Beanstalk, taking place from Friday December 5 2025 to Sunday January 4 2026.
Craig will be starring alongside actor Nigel Harman and Waterside panto regular and BBC Three Counties Radio breakfast presenter Andy Collins.
Craig previously appeared in the Waterside pantomime in 2023 when he played the role of Dame Dilly Donut.
Looking forward to the show Craig said: “I am so excited to be celebrating my 20th year as dame in panto land back at the Waterside Theatre in ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’.
“It’s going to be a giant of a pantomime - and I am super delighted and full of beans to see you all again this Christmas.”
Martin Dodd from UK Productions said: “Leon Craig is back for his 20th panto season playing dame - that’s more frocks, feathers and false lashes than we can count!
“He is a true panto powerhouse and we’re absolutely thrilled to be bringing him back to Aylesbury for his second season this Christmas.
“His dame is second to none - and with Leon on board, this year’s Jack and the Beanstalk is set to be one giant of a show!”
Tickets are on sale now starting from £15 and are available through the theatre’s website.