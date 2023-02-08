‘Small orchestra with big ambitions’ brings next concert to Buckingham

A professional orchestra that performs at The Venue MK is giving its next concert in Buckingham on Saturday, February 25.

Alina Orchestra, the University of Buckingham’s Orchestra in Residence, is performing its Wind Serenade at 7.30pm at the Radcliffe Centre, with a programme that celebrates the woodwind section of the orchestra.

It includes the Wind Serenade in E-flat, written by Strauss when he was just 17 years old, the beautiful melodies and luscious harmonies of Dvorak’s Wind Serenade, and finally the well-loved Serenade no.10 for winds in B-flat ‘Gran Partita’ by Mozart. Tickets £22.50 (students £5) can by booked online via www.alinaorchestra.com/concerts

Alina is a new professional orchestra led by acclaimed musical director Hilary Davan Wetton

Alina, several of whose members live in the Buckingham area, is a new professional orchestra that aims makes classical music accessible and inclusive for everyone in the community.

Founded by chief executive Nick Cutts in 2017, its concerts combine artistic excellence and captivating performances, led by renowned musical director Hilary Davan Wetton.

The orchestra also runs a community outreach programme that includes running workshops for residents in care homes, while its ‘Band in a Van’ is a small group of musicians that take interactive music performances to the heart of communities for those who, for whatever reason, do not have access to classical music and its benefits via traditional concerts.

Band in a Van creates a fun, friendly and relaxed atmosphere, performing anything from Disney to classical music, encouraging audiences to shake percussion, sing along, take part in body percussion or even conduct the group.

Band in a Van takes music to the heart of communities

To date, Band in a Van has performed at Family Centres in Milton Keynes, libraries in Aylesbury and Great Missenden, and Aylesbury Waterside Theatre.

CEO Nick Cutts said: “Our Band in a Van events bring the community together and help combat loneliness whilst encouraging people to actively take part in these engaging events for all ages to enjoy.

"We believe that to be part of a community, we need to serve the needs of that community. Alina has a broad remit that means we can work with as many community groups as we can – local music hubs, choirs, musical groups, galleries, etc - to create fantastic partnerships for concerts, events or community projects as we can.

"We want everyone to find their ‘voice’ and have an opportunity to be part of a thriving arts organisation. We believe music is at the heart of wellbeing and will promote our work with mental health services, dementia care services, homeless charities, schools and any other group who might benefit from our services.

"We are currently working with two care homes in Aylesbury regarding a series of music workshops designed to stimulate memory, communication and wellbeing for participants.”

Nick added: "We want people to think of the orchestra as a resource. We will locate local musicians for the orchestra where possible, and provide opportunities for young aspiring soloists, composers and conductors because everyone needs a chance to showcase their skills.

If we find a need within the community, we will do our best to help. Alina is the ‘can do’ orchestra. We are small with big ambitions.”