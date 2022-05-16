Slap-up pub breakfast is all in a day's training for Winslow cyclists

Club members are training hard for the North Bucks Bike Ride on July 10.

Organised by the club together with the Lions Club of Winslow, the event is intended as a fundraiser for Bucks Mind and to showcase the joy of cycling in the beautiful north Bucks countryside.

As part of their training schedule, club members enjoyed a ‘Breakfast Ride’ on May 7, kindly sponsored by Winslow’s Bell Hotel.

Club members outside The Bell Hotel

Four different groups set off for an early ride, followed by a slap-up full English breakfast – making sure the riders got their daily intake of protein and carbs.

Club chairman Stewart Batchelor said: “After a miserable rainy start, the sun came out and the 35 riders enjoyed their eggs and bacon outside on the sunny terrace.

“The Bell Hotel is always a firm favourite for the club as it provides a welcoming finishing point for the Saturday rides and gives the members a good excuse to have a drink and swap stories from the morning rides.”

Stewart and club member Claire Hubner are also training hard for the epic Chase The Sun South Ride on June 18.

Winslow Wheelers members are in training for the North Bucks Bike Ride

Setting off from Minster-on-Sea on the Isle of Sheppey at 4.30am, they aim to do a gruelling 205 miles of cycling to arrive in Burnham-on-Sea in Somerset before the sun sets.

In addition to the weekly rides, the club has a packed summer schedule to look forward to, which includes cycling trips to Majorca, Wales and the Cotswolds.

Stewart said: “The club is less than two years old and a lot of the members say they feel they have made lifelong friends since joining.

"t’s such a great way of keeping fit, enjoying the beautiful Buckinghamshire country at the same time as having fun with plenty of laughs and banter along the way.

“With so much to look forward to there is never a better time to get your bike out and join us.”

To book on one of the Winslow Wheeler Rides, email [email protected] or visit the Winslow Wheelers Facebook/Website page.