Sixth-formers from four big Aylesbury Vale schools face ‘Dragons’ in green technology challenge

Sixth-formers from four Aylesbury Vale secondary schools learned from experts in the field of green technology when they took part in a Dragons’ Den-style challenge.

Organised by Bucks Council in partnership with Bucks Skills Hub and local green technology companies Lunaz and Digital Manufacturing Centre (DMC), the event gave Year 12 students from The Buckingham School, The Grange School, John Colet School and Waddesdon Church of England School the chance to learn from professionals in the field of green technology – including employability, technical, creative and academic skills.

The initiative was the brainchild of Bucks Council CEO Rachael Shimmin, following her visit to see Lunaz’s innovative electric waste trucks last year.

Rachael wanted to get schoolchildren thinking about how green technology can help solve problems and the concept turned into a competition aimed at Lower Sixth pupils.

Each team was allocated a supporting business to help create and present their idea to help their school reduce their carbon footprint.

The Buckingham School’s Compost Connoisseurs and John Collet’s Phantastic Physicists were supported by Lunaz, while DMC supported The Grange’s Green Like Grass team and Waddesdon’s EMA (Re’Cycle).

The judging panel were won over by the Waddesdon team’s idea of installing eight RE:GEN bikes in the school gym to generate renewable energy to help cover the school’s heating and electricity costs.

When they weren’t presenting their ideas, the students had the opportunity to learn about green careers from council staff, ranging from country parks to waste and recycling, and ecology to flood preparedness.Bucks Council cabinet member for Education and Children's Services, who was one of the ‘Dragons’ at the event, said: “This was the first time Buckinghamshire has undertaken such a challenge with secondary schools with the initiative focusing on how green technology can help the environment.

“It was fantastic to see how thoroughly engaged the students were and how passionate they all were about making a positive difference.

