David Lidington best bits

Sir David Lidington's best bits: A look at Aylesbury MP's constituency work on the day he announced that he is stepping down

MP for Aylesbury David Lidington has been our MP for 27 years, so here's a look at some of the events he's attended in that time.

Share your David Lidington stories by emailing hayley.okeeffe@jpimedia.co.uk

Giving a speech at Aylesbury High School's 60th anniversary celebrations in 2019

1. Aylesbury High School

In Aylesbury for the Holi celebration in 2019

2. Aylesbury Holi celebration

Speaking to teenagers at Aylesbury College in 2011

3. Aylesbury College

Unveiling a plaque at Aylesbury Crown Court in 2018

4. Aylesbury Crown Court

