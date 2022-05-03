Singalong down the decades in Buckingham in honour of The Queen's Jubilee

Members of the Alina Orchestra at a University of Buckingham graduation ceremony

Anyone who enjoys singing is welcome at the event run by the Alina Orchestra, which will be attended by members of various local choirs.

The event is on Saturday, May 21, at the Radcliffe Centre, starting at 11am.

At 4.15pm, there will be a performance of some of the songs sung during the day, which friends and family can watch free of charge.

The event has been organised by the Alina Orchestra’s chief executive, Milton Keynes-based Nick Cutts.

Nick said: "We want to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee by bringing people together to sing songs from all decades of her 70-year reign.

"We'll sing songs from the ’50s right up to the present day, including The Beatles, Bob Marley, Queen, Adele, Lady Gaga and Dean Martin.

"People are welcome to invite their family and friends to the final performance to hear them sing."

The Alina Orchestra was appointed the university's Orchestra in Residence in the autumn.

It is a new professional orchestra with a mission to provide everyone with access to classical music and its benefits via concerts, outreach and work in the community.

The orchestra performed at University of Buckingham graduation ceremonies in October and November.

Singers of any level are welcome to take part in the Jubilee Singalong, which is free of charge, and no music is required.