Sign up to take part in Buckingham Swimathon and raise money for local charities

Teams of up to six swim in relay

Would you like to take part in a sponsored swim and raise money for your favourite charity? Every year, Buckingham Rotary helps local charities raise thousands of pounds, through the Buckingham Swimathon.

This year, the club has invited Buckingham Youth Centre, Buckingham & Winslow Young Carers, Moretonville Junior Football Club, Buckingham & Winslow District Citizens Advice Bureau and other charities supported by Rotary to be beneficiaries of Buckingham Swimathon 2023.

The popular fundraiser takes place on Saturday, March 25, with the Swan Pool and Leisure Centre donating pool space for the event.

Teams of up to six will swim for 55 minutes in relay. If you can’t persuade friends, family or colleagues to join you, the organisers will put you in a team. You just need to be able to swim at least one length.

Buckingham Rotary president Howard Mordue, said: 'It's a great opportunity to raise money for your charity or club.

“You don't have to be a strong swimmer - it's by team. I know, as I swam one year in support of our local Citizens Advice bureau. The main thing is you enjoy your session.

"There's a cup for the best performance and everyone receives a medallion. This is what Rotary does best - helping clubs and charities raise funds for themselves.”

Registration costs £5 and includes a free drink, light refreshments and a medal for taking part. There are also prizes for most sponsorship raised and most laps completed.

