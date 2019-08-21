Shock as Askeys owners announce closure of Aylesbury factory

Confectionary company Askeys, one of Aylesbury's historic long standing employers is to close its doors.

This newspaper understands that 68 jobs will be lost at the Stocklake factory, and that the Aylesbury site will close in or around March 2020.

A statement from Silver Spoon, which owns Askey's, said: "As we announced back in June, our intention is to move the production of Askey’s ice cream cones from our Aylesbury site to a new third-party producer based in Essex.

"We are proud of our long association with Aylesbury, however, given competitive market conditions significant re-investment would be required to refurbish our site in the town.

"We therefore plan to move production to a specialist third party manufacturer with more modern and efficient facilities. We have now completed a consultation period with employees and will provide support to any colleagues affected to identify alternative employment options elsewhere within The Silver Spoon Company, or with other employers in the local community.”

