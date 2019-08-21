Shock as Askey's owners announce closure of Aylesbury factory

Ice cream cone and waifer company Askey’s, one of Aylesbury’s historic long standing employers is to close its doors.

This newspaper understands that 68 jobs will be lost at the Stocklake factory, and that the Aylesbury site will close in or around March 2020.

A statement from Silver Spoon, which owns Askey’s, said: “As we announced back in June, our intention is to move the production of Askey’s ice cream cones from our Aylesbury site to a new third-party producer based in Essex.

“We are proud of our long association with Aylesbury, however, given competitive market conditions significant re-investment would be required to refurbish our site in the town.

“We therefore plan to move production to a specialist third party manufacturer with more modern and efficient facilities.

“We have now completed a consultation period with employees and will provide support to any colleagues affected to identify alternative employment options elsewhere within The Silver Spoon Company, or with other employers in the local community.”

Askey’s was founded in London in 1910, and the Italian family owners produced the very first ice cream cones for the St Louis World Fair in the USA.

Silver Spoon bought the historic company in 2004, at the time saying that the brand would compliment their existing range of sweet dessert products.

Bucks Herald reader Sally Orchard said: “I worked at Askey’s in 76-77.

“I was working on the pompadour wafers. There were about 9-10 of us, all female sat at a big machines, oven turning out a wafer every 10 seconds.

“The staff were friendly and at that time the wages were reasonable.

“I had just got married and we were trying to get ourselves set up. I’m so sad to see Askey’s close it has been a major employer in Aylesbury for a long time.”

Our thoughts are with all of the families affected by this sad news.

