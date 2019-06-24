'She is going from strength to strength': Former Aylesbury Lioness on Ellen White equalling England World Cup goalscoring record

Aylesbury footballer Ellen White has equalled the record for the most World Cup goals for the Lionesses after netting during their 3-0 win over Cameroon at the weekend.

Praise has been heaped on White from across the football spectrum and speaking to the Bucks Herald Gill Sayell, who was born and started her football career in Aylesbury, and was part of England's 1971 World Cup squad in Mexico said she was impressed with White's performances.

Gill Sayell, who started her football career in Aylesbury and played for England at the 1971 World Cup

She said: "Ellen is playing absolutely fantastically at the moment - she continues to go from strength to strength.

"Everything she touches is turning to gold at this point in time.

"I think she has really cemented her starting spot in the team with her goals in the last two games."

Jodie Taylor started and scored during England's win against Argentina, a match Gill watched from the stands in Le Havre, and she said she felt White should be a regular starter for the Lionesses.

She said: "Jodie is a fine player but for me Ellen has got the edge at the minute.

"It is great to have that competition for places - it really spurs you on."

White, who was born and brought up in the town, and started her football career with Aylesbury Town, levelled Fara Williams tally of five goals in World Cups with the second in England's last 16 victory in Valenciennes on Sunday.

Williams has not been selected for this tournament but still plays football domestically for Reading.

White's strike in the victory over Cameroon adds to her goals at the 2011 World Cup against Japan and in this year's tournament against Scotland in the opening game and against Japan (twice) last week.

The former Grange School pupil's goal in the game against Cameroon started an extraordinary sequence of events which began when White's strike was disallowed for offside.

The decision was looked at by the video assistant referee who judged White onside and awarded the goal - you can view the incident courtesy of BBC Sport here

This led to furious protests from the Cameroon players who were angry with the decision and temporarily refused to restart the game, instead gathering for a huddle in their own half of the pitch.

Gill was involved in a very physical encounter at the World Cup 47 years ago against Argentina but said she felt Cameroon's physicality was on 'another level.'

She said: "I felt Cameroon went too far with the physical nature of their play at times.

"The referee lost control of the situation so I can fully understand why Phil Neville (England manager) was frustrated at the end of the match.

"I feel that VAR (video assistant referee) has a lot to answer for - it takes too long and the process needs to be sped up - if VAR had been in place while I was playing I wouldn't have been a fan!

"It also takes away that moment of celebration when you score because you think 'will this be checked' or 'will it be given' - there is a danger it could take the emotion and some of the joy out of the game for strikers."

England went on to win the game and seal a place in the quarter-finals against Norway (the match will be played on Thursday evening at 8pm) but the fall-out from the Cameroon game continues with FIFA announcing yesterday afternoon (Monday) that it was investigating the country's behaviour on the field.

England manager Phil Neville said after the game he was 'ashamed' by Cameroon's behaviour while their coach Alain Djeumfa described the decision to award White's goal as 'a miscarriage of justice.'