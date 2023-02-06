Settled and frosty weather set to continue into the weekend in Aylesbury Vale
With the sun gaining strength, it will feel pleasant in any sunshine, says our expert forecaster
We’re now on the final stretch of meteorological winter in Aylesbury Vale, with just a few weeks until spring, following on from a January that was split into two halves in terms of weather.
On the face of it, January was a slightly-milder-than-normal month with temperatures in southern England 0.4C above the 1991-2020 average, driven particularly by daytime maximum temperatures 0.7C above normal. Rainfall was just a little above average overall, with sunshine at 134% of average.
But the monthly stats disguised a month of two halves. The first half of January saw a continuation of the mild, unsettled conditions we saw in late December. Temperatures reached double figures for the first couple of weeks, with night-time frosts almost absent.
But this changed mid-month, with colder and drier conditions taking hold. Most nights in the second half of January saw a frost, including 12 consecutive nights of frost in Aylesbury Vale including a minimum of -6.2C in Wendover.
The contrast in rainfall between the two halves of the month was even more stark, with nearly 80mm of the 82mm falling in Wendover in January being recorded in the first 16 days. Despite the cold, no snow was seen in the Vale.
So what do the coming days bring for Aylesbury Vale? We’ve seen settled and frosty conditions in recent days and it’s likely to remain that way for the rest of the week and into the weekend. However, with the sun gaining strength with each passing day, it will feel pleasant in any sunshine thanks to the light winds.