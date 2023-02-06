Settled and frosty weather set to continue into the weekend in Aylesbury Vale

We’re now on the final stretch of meteorological winter in Aylesbury Vale, with just a few weeks until spring, following on from a January that was split into two halves in terms of weather.

On the face of it, January was a slightly-milder-than-normal month with temperatures in southern England 0.4C above the 1991-2020 average, driven particularly by daytime maximum temperatures 0.7C above normal. Rainfall was just a little above average overall, with sunshine at 134% of average.

But the monthly stats disguised a month of two halves. The first half of January saw a continuation of the mild, unsettled conditions we saw in late December. Temperatures reached double figures for the first couple of weeks, with night-time frosts almost absent.

But this changed mid-month, with colder and drier conditions taking hold. Most nights in the second half of January saw a frost, including 12 consecutive nights of frost in Aylesbury Vale including a minimum of -6.2C in Wendover.

The contrast in rainfall between the two halves of the month was even more stark, with nearly 80mm of the 82mm falling in Wendover in January being recorded in the first 16 days. Despite the cold, no snow was seen in the Vale.