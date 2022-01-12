Setting the scene for the Buckingham Community Pantomime
A team of volunteers are hard at work preparing Buckingham Community Centre for this year's production of The Snow Queen
The Buckingham Community Pantomime is back next week, and a team of volunteers are busy building the set in the Community Centre.
The Snow Queen, directed by Gavin Love, previews on Wednesday, January 19, at 7.25pm, with tickets priced at £5 (children and over-60s £2.50).
Performances then take place at 7.25pm from Thursday to Saturday, January 20 to 22, with a 2.25pm matinee on the Saturday.
Tickets are £8.50 (children £5).
Ticket can be purchased from the Old Gaol or on the door on the night.
Please note, telephone bookings and card payments cannot be accepted.