Setting the scene for the Buckingham Community Pantomime

The Buckingham Community Pantomime is back next week, and a team of volunteers are busy building the set in the Community Centre.

The Snow Queen, directed by Gavin Love, previews on Wednesday, January 19, at 7.25pm, with tickets priced at £5 (children and over-60s £2.50).

Performances then take place at 7.25pm from Thursday to Saturday, January 20 to 22, with a 2.25pm matinee on the Saturday.

Tea break for the set building team

Tickets are £8.50 (children £5).

Ticket can be purchased from the Old Gaol or on the door on the night.

Please note, telephone bookings and card payments cannot be accepted.

Colourful scenery for The Snow Queen