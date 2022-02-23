Sensational street food and everything edible at Buckingham Food Fair

The popular Buckingham Food Fair is back this weekend.

Organised by Buckingham Town Council, the event on Saturday, February 26, will be the ninth annual Food Fair at Buckingham Community Centre.

Regulars at the Food Fair, who have supported the event from the beginning and are returning again this year, include MKS Food Distribution selling Turkish delight, baklava, and nuts; Indian Orchard with their award-winning handmade Indian chutneys, pickles and vegetable samosas; Reasons To Season displaying their marinades and sauces; and Buckingham Fairtrade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers at a previous food fair

Other stallholders will include The Chocolate Mill, Two Spoons Tea, Chafor Wine Estate, Pure Patisserie, Silverstone Brewery, Bucks Recycles, Crumb de la Crème, Patricia O'Keeffe Sweets, Bucks Star Beer, Fudgey Moments, Replete Flatbreads, Devilishly Delicious Food by Emma, The Marlow Cheese Company, From Garden to Jar, Chiltern Charcuterie, Stanley’s Homemade Free-From Treats and Friars Farm.

Visitors can help co-create their own delicious smoothies using pedal power, with a visiting Smoothie Bike - all they have to do is ride the static bicycle so it can generate the power for the blender to blitz the ingredients.

To celebrate Buckingham's local food traders and restaurants, the event will also be giving away hundreds of Foodie Buckingham maps showing every single food trader in the parish of Buckingham, showcasing the fantastic variety that Buckingham has to offer.

Funding for the smoothie bike and foodie maps is being provided by the government’s ‘Welcome Back Fund’ - European Regional Development Fund money that is being used by Bucks Council to encourage visitors back to our high streets.

A range of street food will be on offer

Outside the Community Centre will be a range of sensational street food, from Mexican to English cuisines, provided by Baja Cantina, Good Times Café, Roo's Food and Marks Ices.

Many of the local traders also sell a variety of gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian products to suit the needs of those with special dietary requirements.

Chairman of Buckingham Town Council's Town Centre and Events Committee, Robin Stuchbury, said: “This year it’s more important than ever that we can hold the food fair to stimulate and support our local economy.

"When we first started this event, we didn’t truly realise how successful it would be but it’s very pleasing to know that it’s been well-received over the years.

Handmade chocolates from The Chocolate Mill MK

"It’s fantastic that the Town Centre and Events Committee continues to support this event alongside the dedicated team of town council officers.

"I look forward to seeing many of you at the Buckingham Food Fair, taking advantage of this great community event and supporting local businesses in the way local Buckingham and villages residents always seem to do.”

The Buckingham Food Fair takes place from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, February 26, and entry is free.