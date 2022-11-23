Send in your photo of canal near Aylesbury for the chance to win £100 prize

The Wendover Canal Trust (WCT) has launched a photography competition to encourage people to visit the canal during the autumn and winter.

The trust is looking for pictures that capture the different scenes of the Wendover Canal – whether it's the wildlife, the landscapes or the people using the canal and towpath.

WCT chairman Clive Johnson said: “The canal can be picturesque at all times of year but the autumn and winter can be particularly special. However you might be using the towpath or canal, we hope you’ll take the time to capture a memorable picture.”

A boat at Little Tring Bridge on the Wendover Canal

Entrants are asked to email a single jpeg picture to Richard Peel at [email protected] with the location of the picture, your name, address and telephone number by Friday, January 6.

The final shortlist will be judged by TV personality Robbie Cumming, of BBC 4's Canal Boat Diaries, who is the trust’s new patron. The first prize is £100, second £50 and third £25.

The winners will be announced on the WCT website in January and feature in future publications. Please note, any pictures of children must have parental consent.

The Wendover canal opened in 1797 but was closed for navigation in 1904 because of constant problems with leakage. The canal, which is actually a rare chalk stream, starts in Wendover and runs for nearly seven miles through Weston Turville, Halton, Aston Clinton, Buckland Wharf, Drayton Beauchamp and Little Tring, joining the Grand Union Canal at Bulbourne Junction near Tring.

