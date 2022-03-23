Sell-out afternoon tea in Buckingham man's memory raises thousands for MND charity

An afternoon tea in memory of a Buckingham man has raised thousands of pounds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Robert Munday died from Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in April 2021, aged 69, nearly a year on from his diagnosis.

Robert, who lived in Buckingham all his life, was a construction engineer for Anglian Water and a keen sportsman, playing football and cricket locally. In his retirement, he volunteered in the archives at the Royal Latin School.

The afternoon tea at Buckingham Parish Church

When Robert was diagnosed with MND, the Women's Connect group at Buckingham Parish Church raised £915 for the MND Association by donating the money they would have spent on things they were unable to do due to lockdown.

When Robert died, the group was still keen to raise funds in his memory, and members Sally Cooper and Mary Williams decided on a fundraising afternoon tea.

The event on Saturday, March 12, raised an amazing £2,684 and the total has now risen to £3,600.

Robert's widow, former Buckingham Mayor Ruth Newell, said: "Our Women’s Connect group at St Peter and St Paul’s Church each looked after a table and laid it with our best tea sets.

Robert Munday and Ruth Newell

"We had lovely cakes baked by family and friends, and made hundreds of finger sandwiches.

"We were fully booked for two sittings of 48 people two weeks before the event.

"There were also crafts to purchase, with takings going to MNDA, and we had a tombola.

"Many people who could not attend gave generous donations, and we are very grateful to everyone for their support."

Customers enjoying their afternoon tea