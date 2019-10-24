Seen a fire engine recently in Aylesbury Vale? Here's where it may have been headed...

Seen a fire engine recently? Here's where it may have been headed...

Here are the latest incident dealt with by Bucks Fire and Rescue Service in the Aylesbury Vale...

Wednesday 23 October, 8.40am

Firefighters were called after a mobile phone exploded, The Misbourne School, Misbourne Drive, Great Missenden. Two appliances and crews from High Wycombe, one from Amersham and an officer attended. The school was safety evacuated. Firefighters used a fan.

Monday 21 October, 2.30pm

Petrol tank on fire in outbuilding, Waddesdon Manor, Waddesdon. One appliance and crew from Amersham, which one was on standby in Aylesbury, one from Buckingham, one from Thame, one from Bicester and two officers attended. Firefighters used a main jet, one hose reel, two sets of breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera.

Monday 21 October, 8.16am

Vehicle leaking fuel, Lower Road, Haddenham. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. Firefighters made the scene safe.

Sunday 20 October, 1.18pm

Intentional burning outdoors, Buckingham Road, Weedon. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended.

Sunday 20 October, 8.08am

False alarm, good intent, caused by faulty boiler, Church Street, Brill. One appliance and crew from Thame attended. Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera and a toolkit and gave advice.

Saturday 19 October, 4.05pm

Fire involving about 500 bales of hay, Brimmers Road, Princes Risborough. Two appliances and crews from High Wycombe attended. A relief crew will remain at the scene overnight.

Saturday 19 October, 3.20pm

Collision involving one car, London Road, Wendover. Two appliances and crews from Aylesbury and an officer attended. No-one was trapped. A woman was left in the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

Friday 18 October, 4.13pm

Firefighters released a woman who was shut in a lift, Walton Road, Aylesbury. Two appliances and crews from Aylesbury attemded.