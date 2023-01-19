News you can trust since 1832
The shared-ownership flat in Kerr Place

See inside two-bedroom flat in Aylesbury which has gone on the market for under £100k

The shared-ownership property is a short walk from town and even comes with allocated parking

By Hannah Richardson
2 minutes ago
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 3:47pm

This two-bedroom flat close to Aylesbury town centre and the railway station has just been listed for sale on Zoopla for £92,500.

The property in Kerr Place, off Walton Street, is offered on a 50% shared ownership basis

The property is a short walk to the town centre and railway station and benefits from a good-size open-plan living space, two double bedrooms and a bathroom. It also has a good lease length and allocated parking.

The flat is offered for sale by Michael Anthony.

1. Property of the Week

The kitchen area

Photo: supplied

2. Property of the Week

The living area

Photo: supplied

3. Property of the Week

The master bedroom

Photo: supplied

4. Property of the Week

The bathroom

Photo: supplied

AylesburyZoopla