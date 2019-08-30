Second dog said to have survived after being left in a hot car by owner in Brill

Yesterday we reported the tragic news that last Sunday two dogs had been left in a car outside a pub in Brill and that one had died and the other had been taken to a vet.

Multiple sources from the village have since led us to believe that thankfully the second dog has survived.

We also believe that both the dogs in question are Jack Russells.

The incident occurred outside the Pheasant pub on Windmill Street in Brill, at approximately 2pm, during the hottest late August Bank Holiday weekend on record. The nationwide high of 33.3°C (92°F) was reached at Heathrow, just 40 miles away.

The RSPCA provided the following statement:

“We’re aware of this situation but we’re unable to discuss complaints about specific people for legal reasons.

“The RSPCA urges all dog owners never to leave their pets unattended in vehicles during the warm weather. Temperatures inside parked cars can increase rapidly and dogs can suffer heatstroke and, tragically, die quickly.”

Thames Valley Police media office said:

“It was reported to Thames Valley Police that a dog had died and another had been taken to a vet after they were left in a car on Sunday (25/8) in Windmill Street, Brill. An investigation is being carried out by the RSPCA and there is no further police involvement at this time.”

On their Facebook page, the pub posted the following message:

“After hearing the awful news today we just wanted to let everyone know we are a dog friendly pub! We have several dog bowls and a water tap in the garden for our lovely four legged friends!

“We had several dogs in today in the garden and in the bar area! We also had the air con on today so it was nice and cool inside.

“Please do not leave your dog in the car! Either leave them at home or bring them in - we love to see all the different dogs in our pub!”

