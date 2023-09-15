’Seas’ the day – Buckingham care home resident’s wish comes true

A care home in Buckingham made a wish come true for an 87-year-old resident who used to be in the Navy.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

When the team at Care UK’s Maids Moreton Hall, on Church Street, learned that Michael Woodhead had a career in the Navy they immediately set out to reconnect him with his past.

Michael joined the Merchant Navy in 1951, aged just 15. After a successful career out at sea, Michael left the Navy in 1965 to be closer to his wife, Margaret. Although retired from the shore, Michael’s love of the sea didn’t disappear, as he went on to work for the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food until 2006 when he retired.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To help Michael fulfil his wish, the activities team organised a surprise trip to see the raising of the Merchant Navy Flag by the Council Chamber on the official Merchant Navy Day. On the day, Michael also met the Mayor of Buckingham, Councillor Anja Schafer, and the Town Crier, Patrick Laws.

Michael with Mayor of Buckingham, Anja Schafer, and the Town Crier, Patrick Laws.

The visit was part of the home’s Wishing Tree initiative, which encourages residents to put their wishes forward, allowing them to reconnect with a past hobby or try something new – from flying a plane to ice skating, no wish is too big or small.

Ina Almasan, General Manager at Maids Moreton Hall, said: “Michael often speaks of his memories of being in the Navy, so we were thrilled to reconnect him to his past with a surprise trip to the Merchant Navy flag raising.

“Our wishing tree initiative is a great way for residents to share their dreams and interests, and it’s so rewarding to be able to make these a reality. I’d like to say a massive thank you to Mayor Anja Schafer and the Town Crier Patrick Laws for joining Michael on his special day and seeing his wish come true.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Maids Moreton incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities. The layout of the home has been configured to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities and encourage social interaction among the residents.