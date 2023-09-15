’Seas’ the day – Buckingham care home resident’s wish comes true
and live on Freeview channel 276
When the team at Care UK’s Maids Moreton Hall, on Church Street, learned that Michael Woodhead had a career in the Navy they immediately set out to reconnect him with his past.
Michael joined the Merchant Navy in 1951, aged just 15. After a successful career out at sea, Michael left the Navy in 1965 to be closer to his wife, Margaret. Although retired from the shore, Michael’s love of the sea didn’t disappear, as he went on to work for the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food until 2006 when he retired.
Advertisement
Advertisement
To help Michael fulfil his wish, the activities team organised a surprise trip to see the raising of the Merchant Navy Flag by the Council Chamber on the official Merchant Navy Day. On the day, Michael also met the Mayor of Buckingham, Councillor Anja Schafer, and the Town Crier, Patrick Laws.
The visit was part of the home’s Wishing Tree initiative, which encourages residents to put their wishes forward, allowing them to reconnect with a past hobby or try something new – from flying a plane to ice skating, no wish is too big or small.
Ina Almasan, General Manager at Maids Moreton Hall, said: “Michael often speaks of his memories of being in the Navy, so we were thrilled to reconnect him to his past with a surprise trip to the Merchant Navy flag raising.
“Our wishing tree initiative is a great way for residents to share their dreams and interests, and it’s so rewarding to be able to make these a reality. I’d like to say a massive thank you to Mayor Anja Schafer and the Town Crier Patrick Laws for joining Michael on his special day and seeing his wish come true.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Maids Moreton incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities. The layout of the home has been configured to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities and encourage social interaction among the residents.
To find out more about Maids Moreton Hall, please call Home Admissions Advisor, Andrea Bullen on 01280 878570, or email [email protected].