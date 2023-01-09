Searching for community champions as nominations open for Proud of Bucks Awards

Nominations are now open for the Proud of Bucks Awards 2022.

Bucks Council is once again looking to celebrate people who have made a great difference within their communities.

Proud of Bucks Awards celebrates outstanding community contribution carried out by local volunteers, groups and organisations during 2022.

Kelsie Wright with her Proud of Bucks award

The council is giving out awards in 16 different Bucks neighbourhoods, each area gets its own Local Community Champion, Young Community Champion, and Community Group Contribution winner.

Anyone over 21 is eligible to become the local champion, the young community champion is for under 21s.

Community Group Contribution is aimed at a group which has made a clear and positive impact on the community during 2022.

Residents can nominate their community heroes by submitting their suggestions online here.

Also, the form can be downloaded and returned to the council via email or printed off and handed in to a local library in the county.

Sunday 12 February is the closing date for nominations. All nominations will be reviewed by a panel of judges and the winners will be announced in the spring.

Councillor Steve Bowles said: “The Proud of Bucks Awards is a fantastic way to celebrate all those who have gone above and beyond in their local community. I’m delighted our Community Boards will be recognising and honouring their local adults, young people and groups in each of Buckinghamshire’s amazing communities.

“Whether you have directly benefited from an initiative in your local area in 2022 or you know someone who has wowed you with their efforts, enthusiasm and innovation, we want to hear from you!”

