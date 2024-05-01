Sculpted tribute springs hope eternal for blinded Sumatran orangutan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Through the art of sculpture, she would like to tell Leuser the Orangutan's story, which is one of hope and compassion.

Despite his loss of sight after life-changing injuries due to human-induced tragedy on a palm oil plantation when he was shot sixty four times in the face and groin after straying into the plantation, he continues to inspire those around him with his strength and tenacity.

Through her work, Casey Nadine Banwell has donated over £30,000 to conservation causes, supporting programs for orangutans in Borneo and Sumatra, as well as initiatives to protect pangolins in the Massai Mara.

Casey Nadine Banwell

Inspired by Leuser's resilience and determination to find his way home, blinded but undaunted he succeeded.

Casey created a sculpted statue named Long Arm. She embarked on a mission to send Long Arm on a journey from Buckinghamshire to The Orangutan Haven in the Sumatran rainforest, documenting his travels to raise awareness of Leuser's story and the devastating impact of the palm oil industry on wildlife habitats.

Long Arm's first public appearance occurs in Hastings during the Jack in the Green Festival, starting at Rock-a-Nore Beach and finishing at Hastings pier, Monday the 6th of May, marking the beginning of his journey around England before finding a permanent home at The Orangutan Haven.

Leuser The Orangutan

We need people to help by having their photographs taken with Long Arm and to engage with the SOCP website to heighten awareness of the dangers that these palm oil companies pose to the environment and habitats of our beloved wildlife.

We are encouraging people to upload these images taken with Longarm to create a trail of engagement to the Aftercharcol and SOCP websites as a kind of, 'I was here' movement. To document Long Arm’s journey throughout England and beyond to his forever home in Sumatra

Through Long Arm's journey and public engagement, Casey aims to shed light on the plight of Leuser and other wildlife affected by human activity.

By harnessing the power of sculpture and community involvement, she hopes to bring attention to conservation efforts and inspire action to protect endangered species like orangutans. Casey seeks support from local and international media to amplify Leuser's story and honour the dedication of those working to safeguard his future.