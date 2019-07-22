Scouting awards for these courageous Aylesbury kids

Thirty Scouts from Aylesbury and the surrounding area were amongst over sixty Scouts from Bucks to have received the top award for their section at an event held last Sunday.

The youngsters were joined by almost 200 parents, carers and adult volunteers who helped to celebrate these achievements.

To be awarded their Bronze Award, the Beaver Scouts (boys and girls aged 6 to 8) would have gained six challenge badges. These are My Adventure, My Skills, My World, My Outdoors, Teamwork and a Personal Challenge.

Included in these badges would have been activities such as crate stacking, cooking marshmallows, going on a sleepover, knowing what to do if someone has an accident, acting or miming and decorating cakes or biscuits.

The Cub Scouts (boys and girls aged 8 to 10 ½) would have attained seven Challenge badges, namely Our World, Our Skills, Our Outdoors, Our Adventure, Teamwork, Team Leader and Personal. Some of the activities could have included teaching another Cub a new skill, learning about the culture and customs in another Country and trying a new activity they were nervous about.

The Scouts (boys and girls aged 10 ½ to 14) would have attained nine Challenge badges which are World, Skills, Creative, Outdoors, Adventure, Expedition, Teamwork, Team Leader and Personal Challenge. Some of the activities they might have undertaken include planning and taking part in an expedition, website design and developing in an activity such as aerobic routine.

Two Explorer Scouts received their Duke of Edinburgh Award. To achieve this they would have carried out some volunteering, learnt a new skill, planned, trained for and been on an expedition and been involved in a regular physical activity.

James Palin, lead volunteer for Buckinghamshire Scouts said, “Scouts offers so many opportunities for young people to learn new skills, become more confident and develop in areas such as teamwork and leadership. They will also be involved in some fun activities such as making water rockets, making and cooking their own pizza, trying different water activities and visiting different places.” He added that members from the County would be attending the World Scout Jamboree in North America in late July, with other Scouts going to Belgium, France, Germany and Switzerland and many other Groups camping in the UK.

Kaleb Baldwin said, “I’ve enjoy being a Beaver. I’ve got thirty badges. My favourite one was cooking.”

For further information about Scouting, please visit www.scouts.org.uk/join