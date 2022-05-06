Scout volunteers from Aylesbury and Buckingham save man pronounced dead for four minutes

The pair used first aid training to resuscitate a man who was pronounced dead for four minutes.

They managed to regulate his heart, before he was rushed to hospital when paramedics arrived on the scene.

Jamie Johnson, from Buckingham, and Ash Tapping, from Aylesbury, saved Roger Chinn who collapsed while suffering a heart attack.

Countess Howe with the life-saving scouts

Roger has since made a full recovery, the live-saving duo received recognition for their quick-thinking and calmness under pressure.

At a ceremony Ash and Jamie were presented with a Chief Scout’s Commendation for Meritorious Conduct by HM Lord Lieutenant Countess Howe.

Also at the event James Palin, lead volunteer for Buckinghamshire Scouts, gave a speech detailing the startling incident.

After presenting the awards to Ash and Jamie, Countess Howe said: “Scouting is about people. The volunteers give an incredible amount of commitment and dedication to help young people and colleagues.

“Volunteers give their time and young people gain confidence, self-esteem, make new friends, have adventure and they help in the local community. Volunteers within Scouts make a difference to the lives of others.”

Ash and Jamie were on site with the scouts as first aid support team that weekend.

More information on the Scouts group is available online here.