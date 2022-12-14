Scores on the Doors: Top marks for Buckingham pub and Aylesbury Vale cafe

A Buckingham pub and a Quainton cafe have both scored top marks in the latest food hygiene ratings.

Food Standards Agency’s website shows that new food hygiene ratings have recently been awarded to nine Buckinghamshire establishments.

The Woolpack pub, on Well Street, Buckingham, received a five-star rating, as did The Black Horse Inn Chesham.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant

Two restaurants or cafes also received five stars – the Bucks Railway Centre at Quainton and Chaii Panii in High Wycombe.

The following takeaways all received five stars – Yo! To Go! at Tesco, Gerrards Cross; Foxglove Studio in Marlow; Bellus Stores & Cafe in Totteridge Lane, High Wycombe; and Burger Daddy in Desborough Road, High Wycombe.

Yummee Chicken in Oxford Street, High Wycombe, received a three-star rating.