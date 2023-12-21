Schoolgirl donates £620 to Aylesbury food bank after hosting mini Christmas concert
A schoolgirl from Buckinghamshire has used the money she raised hosting a social media fundraiser to support a food bank in Aylesbury.
Isla Ashworth, 8, raised £620 by hosting her very own concert live across social media and used the money to support the food bank at the Vineyard Storehouse in Aylesbury.
Isla was inspired to do something to help others when discussing with her parents the fact that some children would not be receiving any presents this year for Christmas.
With help from her parents, Isla live-streamed her own musical performance across Instagram and Facebook encouraging people to help out and support others who otherwise would go without this festive year. It was thought that £250 would be a great amount to raise, in the end Isla’s one-girl show raised £620. She performed Christmas tunes and told jokes to her online audience.
On Monday (18 December) she was taken to Smyths toys to purchase gifts less well off youngsters. She ended up buying 64 toys, the rest of the fund went towards selection boxes, mince pies, crackers, nappies, bath bombs & toiletries sets, biscuits, chocolate coins, chocolate santas and other goods from Aldi.
Isla’s mum, Poppy said: “The team at Vineyard Storehouse food bank were so overwhelmed with the donation and Isla was beaming.”
Poppy added that despite appearing in the Barbie movie earlier this year, Isla’s highlight of the year was accomplishing something that would help others.