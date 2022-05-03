School near Milton Keynes and Buckingham welcomes Bishop’s visit

The Catholic Diocese of Northampton covers the counties of Northamptonshire, Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire.

Bishop David, who was ordained as Bishop just as the first lockdown began in March 2020, is now busy visiting schools in his diocese.

In the morning, he met with the chair of governors, Sister Helen, trustees Sister Claudine and Sister Brenda and headteacher Val Holmes, deputy head Louise Shaw, head of RE and chaplaincy Shauna Murphy, assistant head Tracey Wilks and development and marketing director Jennifer Walker.

Reception and Year 1 children present their work to Bishop David

Bishop David then celebrated a whole school Mass in honour of the school’s foundress, St Claudine.

He shared stories from his early life in Birmingham and gave the lesson that no ‘saint’ began their journey believing that one day they would be a ‘saint’ – and that, like them, we should take small positive steps and make decisions that benefit others.

Bishop David then went on a tour of the school with head girl, Victoria and sixth form student Elizabeth before returning to the drawing room for lunch with some of the students and staff.

After lunch, he met with the youngest students in Pre-Prep and explained to them who he is and why he wears a ring and a hat and carries a staff.

Bishop David with deputy head Louise Shaw, headteacher Val Holmes and chair of governors Sister Helen

Headteacher Val Holmes said: “It was lovely to welcome Bishop David - such a down-to-earth and genuine gentleman with an excellent sense of humour.

"He took time to greet each student in the school after the Mass and inspired us all with his presence as well as with his words.

"We were proud of the students and their participation in the day – they read, sang, played, prayed and chatted with confidence and respect and were all a real credit to the school.

"We look forward to welcoming Bishop David back to Thornton soon.”

Year 1 students present their work to Bishop David

Shauna Murphy, head of RE and chaplaincy, who organised the morning’s events, said: “It was a pleasure to have Bishop David come to Thornton for the day and gain an insight into our school life.