School launches Extraordinary People Awards to recognise those making a difference in Buckingham

The Royal Latin School, in Buckingham, has launched the Royal Latin Extraordinary People Awards 2023 a new awards scheme to recognise and reward local people who are making a positive difference in the local community.

Announced as part of its 600th Anniversary Charter, the awards are linked to the school’s ‘LATIN’ virtues and values, and the winners will be given the chance to tell the school community about the work they do, and will receive a contribution from the school’s own fundraising towards their chosen cause.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year, award recipients will also be invited as guests to the school’s 600th Anniversary Gold Gala Ball in September, where the awards will be presented in front of an audience of over 400 guests from the school community, corporate partners, special guests and VIPs.

The Royal Latin School celebrates its 600th Anniversary this year

The five categories for the awards are Leadership, Resilience, Teamwork, Innovation and Nurturing. Nominations are now open via the RLS website and close on Friday, May 26.

Headteacher David Hudson said: “The 600th anniversary of both our school, and of our close relationship with the town of Buckingham, provides an opportunity for us to take stock, reflect on our values and responsibilities and think about what we can do to ensure that we are giving back to the community which has nurtured us for 600 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The RLS Extraordinary People Awards give us a chance to do that - to say thank you, and recognise those in our community who have demonstrated extraordinary qualities in their efforts to overcome challenges and help others.

"We hope to see lots of nominations and really look forward to presenting the awards to the winners.”

Each award will be sponsored by a company that shares the Royal Latin’s values, with three companies - ek robotics, Racelogic and HSO - already confirmed as award sponsors.

The school is looking for two further sponsors for the awards for Resilience and Nurturing and invites any interested parties to contact director of development Jo Ballantine by email.

Advertisement

Advertisement