Scarlet fever: Find out how many cases have been reported in Aylesbury Vale as Strep A outbreak continues to grow

While the scarlet fever outbreak continues to grow across England and Wales, official figures show there were just four reported cases in Aylesbury Vale last week.

There were 1,702 cases of the highly contagious infection reported to health authorities last week in England anWalesle, a 26 per cent rise from the week before.

Scarlet fever is caused by the Strep A bacteria, which in rare circumstances can lead to a potentially deadly illness called invasive Group A Strep (iGAS).

Rates of scarlet fever and other illnesses caused by the Strep A bacteria are unusually high for this time of year.

At least 15 children and teenagers across the UK have died from iGAS in recent weeks.

Nearly half of the cases of scarlet fever reported last week were in Wales, with 848 reports, figures from the UK Health Security Agency show.

The north east of England had the second highest number, with 286 cases, while other regions were barely affected.

Four cases were reported in Aylesbury Vale in the week ending December 11, after three the previous week.

Symptoms of scarlet fever include a sandpapery skin rash and a white coating on the tongue.

