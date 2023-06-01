News you can trust since 1832
Scaredy-cat dog who was terrified of everything now ready for a new home thanks to RSPCA centre near Aylesbury

Bluey had been beaten and abused but has been transformed with help from the charity’s behaviourists
By Hannah Richardson
Published 1st Jun 2023, 16:37 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 16:37 BST

The RSPCA’s Blackberry Farm Animal Centre in Quainton is looking for a special home for a dog who used to be scared of everything after being abused - but is now becoming confident thanks to the hard work of the charity’s behaviourists.

Bluey arrived at the Blackberry Farm last year after being beaten and shouted at by her previous owner. As a result of her experience, she was scared of everything, particularly any objects people were holding.

But a team of behaviour experts at the centre have been working with her and, over time, she has learned not to be so scared.

Bluey is now ready to be rehomedBluey is now ready to be rehomed
Animal care assistant Lauren Atkins said: “Before she came to the RSPCA, Bluey was kept outdoors in unsuitable conditions, as well as being beaten and verbally abused, so she has been through a lot.

“She found being here quite scary to start with and would find objects - especially if someone was holding something - quite scary. She found coming into our care frightening too and often barked at people she didn’t know.

"But she has come a long way - once you earn her trust she will become your best friend and enjoys a fuss, a cheeky treat and a play.”

Despite growing in confidence, Bluey is still nervous in some situations and will need new owners who will help her transition into her new home.

The RSPCA behaviourists have helped Bluey grow in confidenceThe RSPCA behaviourists have helped Bluey grow in confidence
Lauren added: “She has found being in a crate really safe and will relax whilst she is in there, so this will be a must in her new home, as having a crate is Bluey’s safe space.”

Bluey has made friends with some dogs at the centre but can find meeting new dogs overwhelming and scary if they are overexcited.

Bluey is able to be rehomed to a household with children aged over 16 and could be rehomed with a calm, neutered male dog, but she won’t be placed in a home with cats or small animals.

Anyone interested in applying to adopt Bluey can get in touch with Blackberry Farm by email.

Bluey is now flourishingBluey is now flourishing
Related topics:QuaintonLauren Atkins