Save the Rothschild Arms campaign group are on their way to brewery headquarters

Campaign group 'Save The Roths' from Aston Clinton are rallying in a last ditch attempt to save their beloved 172-year-old local pub, The Rothschild Arms, that is due to close on 1 September.

Today, around 40 of the campaigners are travelling by coach to the head office of Punch Taverns in Burton-on-Trent to seek answers from their senior management face to face.

The coach and the banner are ready to go!

A Save The Roths campaign spokesperson told us:

“We simply want Punch to listen and consider the offer that we have to buy the plot, develop the car park and let the current landlords keep the pub. We don't understand why they won't consider this as an option.”

In spite of the current tenants desire to stay on, and the insistence of campaigners that it is a viable business, the brewery Punch Taverns have sold the building to property developers.

We will have all the latest on the protest - follow our updates throughout the day.