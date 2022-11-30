With less than two weeks to go until Aylesbury’s Santa Dash, dashers are beginning to gear up to run, walk, jog or scoot the 2.5km or 5km circular route around the town.

Festivities on the day will include a pre-dash warm-up led by Monika and John from Jonika Fitness, and a very special performance from Bedgrove Choir.

Organised by Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity, the Santa Dash will see eager participants pull on their favourite Christmas jumper, don their Santa hat and take to the streets for Aylesbury’s jolliest fun run on Sunday, December 11.

Runners in the Aylesbury Santa Dash

The hospice’s community and events fundraiser, Bill Richards, said: “We would like to give a big thank you to everyone taking part and involved in this exciting festive fundraiser, including our generous sponsors Alcom IT, APS Accountancy, Dell Motor Services, George David and Kidd Rapinet Solicitors.”

Dashers are asked to raise sponsorship money for the charity, with every penny of the money raised going directly to the Florence Nightingale Hospice, helping it to deliver free, first-class palliative care to those in need - including support for patients and their families spending precious final moments together this Christmas.

Advance tickets are only available until December 8, so don’t delay in booking your place. Entry fees are £15 for adults and £10 for children and include a Santa hat, commemorative Santa Dash medal and a mince pie.