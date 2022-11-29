Santa set to begin his rounds of Buckingham and surrounding villages this weekend

After making his first appearance of the year in Buckingham at the Christmas lights switch-on on Saturday, November 26, it’s almost time for Santa to begin his annual tour of the town’s estates and nearby villages.

Santa begins his tour of Buckingham and the surrounding villages with appearances in Akeley on Saturday, December 3, and Great Horwood on Sunday, December 4, thanks to the hardworking volunteers from Buckingham Table and Buckingham Rotary.

Advertisement

The full schedule of dates, locations and route maps for the Santa Floats this season can be found at buckinghamtable.org/follow-santa

Santa put in his first appearance of the season at the Buckingham lights switch-on

Buckingham Table has donated a record-breaking £12,000 to support local good causes in 2022, including the Salvation Army, Buckingham Food Bank, The Film Place and Gawcott Lunch Club.

With coffers now running low, Buckingham Table and Buckingham Rotary are looking forward to topping them back up again over the Christmas season by raising funds through their Santa rounds.

Advertisement

Buckingham Table spokesman Matt Pickles said: “2022 has been a really tough year for a lot of people as the cost of living crisis has really hit home.

"We’ve seen a shift in grants given this year towards the provision of fundamentals, like food and heating. Whilst heartbreaking, we’re incredibly grateful to the kind people of Buckingham who time and time again have stepped forward to support their fellows in this time of need.

Advertisement

“Things aren’t going to get any easier over winter, so this year Santa’s going to be going the extra mile – literally - to make sure he visits as many houses, villages and communities as he can.

“We would also like to offer a great big thank you to all our sponsors, some of whom you may see on the night of your Santa visit. If you do, give them a big wave, and perhaps support them in the future too.”

Advertisement

Sponsors that have already signed up for 2022 include Wayne the Handyman, Ganderton and Son, Space Five Creative, CPJ Field, Heritage & Sons, Gawcott Community Group, Jackdaw Consulting, Buckingham Hearing Care, the Larder Cafe and Balmer Ltd.