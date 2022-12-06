Santa will be taking time out of his busy schedule to pay a visit to a Christmas Charity Fete in Buckingham on Sunday, December 11.

The fete, which takes place from noon to 4pm at Buckingham Youth Centre, on London Road, is being organised by local woman Demi Sangster to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Buckingham Table are sending Santa in his truck for a meet and greet opportunity, and many local businesses have donated prizes including meal vouchers and hair and beauty vouchers for the main raffle, which will be drawn at the event.

The Santa float at the Buckingham lights switch-on

Visitors can expect around 20 stalls selling crafts and gifts, paintings and cards, as well as a tombola, face painting and temporary tattoos. The bar will be open for hot and cold drinks and mince pies, and the Crazy Horse food truck will also be there.

All the money raised from stall holders’ fees, the games and activities and the raffle will all go to Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Demi said: “This charity to me is amazing. The worst thing is to lose a child, so if we can help try to save even one child it will all be worth it.