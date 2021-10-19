Fancy joining in a bit of festive frivolity, in aid of a local hospice?

Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity is bringing its popular Santa Dash event to Aylesbury this year, to coincide with Santa’s Sunday Spectacular on Sunday November 21.

‘Santa Dashers’ will run, jog, scoot or walk their way around the town, on a 2.5km or 5km route, raising money for the charity’s hospice services.

Join the Santa Dash for Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity

Every ‘Dasher’ will receive a Santa hat or suit and a medal, along with the chance to take part in the Santa Parade which is part of the Spectacular.

This is Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity's first public event since March 2020.

Senior fundraising manager Claire Redrup said: “We’re so excited to be able to see people at events again.

"Signing up as a Santa Dasher is a great way to sign off the year, welcome the festive season in, get some healthy outdoor exercise and help us to provide the best hospice care for local people."

Santa's on his way

An Aylesbury Town Centre Partnership spokesperson said: "We’re delighted to be working with this wonderful local charity, bringing two great events together.

"The work of Florence Nightingale Hospice brings comfort to local people with life-limiting illnesses and to their families and friends.

"We hope that as many people as possible will register for the Santa Dash, or sponsor someone who does.

"It’s going to be a very exciting day, launching Christmas in Aylesbury."

A fun run for families

Registration is online at fnhospice.org.uk/santadash and closes at noon on Friday, November 19.