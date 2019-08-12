Sam, 7, scoops Waddesdon Greenway photography top prize

Sam Hine, age 7, has been selected as the winner of Waddesdon Greenway’s Children’s Photography competition, winning free family passes for Waddesdon Manor and Zoomania.

Sam's mum said: “We love using the Greenway all year round. Each time we go the fields have changed and there's lots to see, we like to look out for birds and wildlife.”

The path, linking Aylesbury Vale Parkway to Waddesdon Manor and Village, was opened in September 2018 and has proved a huge success amongst families offering a safe and accessible route away from the busy A41.

Waddesdon Greenway will be celebrating the first anniversary of its official opening on Saturday September 14 with a walk from Aylesbury Vale Parkway to Waddesdon Manor.

All participants will receive free grounds admission to Waddeson Manor that day.

You can find out more about the event at facebook.com/waddesdongreenway